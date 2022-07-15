NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Texas Original is the first medical marijuana company to open a pickup site in East Texas on July 9.
The Nacogdoches location is Texas Original’s 14th location in the state of Texas.
The company’s first location was in Houston and the state’s first drive-thru location is in Waco.
Morris Denton, C.E.O. of Texas Original said, “Under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program, we are required to provide reasonable access to our cannabis medicine to every qualifying patient in the state, but current regulations prohibit us from storing inventory outside of our main facility in Austin. That makes reaching patients across our vast state challenging. But as the only medical cannabis provider based in Texas, this is a responsibility we take very seriously. Until regulatory burdens are lifted, we will think creatively about how to serve Texans and ensure all patients receive safe and easy access to their medicine.”
The state of Texas approved medical cannabis for use to treat conditions such as epilepsy, cancer, P.T.S.D., and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders.
Qualifying Texas residents can obtain medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics or physicians in their area registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.