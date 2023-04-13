SHREVEPORT, La. - First Methodist Church in Shreveport is gearing up for a major decision. In just three days, on Sunday afternoon, church members will vote on whether to stay or disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination. The vote is expected to be a close, with two-thirds of the church members who show up needing to vote in favor of leaving for the church to move forward with disaffiliation.
Last year, 69 churches in Louisiana disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church. If First Methodist Church decides to leave, they will join the ranks of those who have already broken away. However, it's important to note that the decision is not final until it's approved at the annual conference in June, and there is no guarantee that it will happen.