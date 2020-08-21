MANSFIELD, La. - State police are investigating an 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish that claimed two lives.
Troopers say a truck driven by Patrick Burns, 48, of Denton, Texas was traveling north near the Louisiana Highway 177 exit when the tractor trailer ran off the road, down an embankment and overturn.
Investigators say Burns and his two passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The two passengers, Chanell Stephens-Andrews, 48, and Ayden Ware, 6, both of Loganville, Ga., were pronounced dead at the scene.