SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a big weekend coming up at Holy Angels as the annual Run with the Angels kicks off. The 22st Annual David Rice Memorial Angel Run & Walk is Saturday, April 22 at 10450 Ellerbe Road in Shreveport.
Supporting this wonderful event helps to further our mission to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality, independence and work.
RACE DAY
- Registration: 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. at Holy Angels
- Shotgun Start: 8:00 a.m.
- After Party: Until 11:30 a.m.
- Parking will be available on the Holy Angels campus with overflow parking and shuttle from Ellerbe Road Baptist Church.