SHREVEPORT, La - As we rely more heavily on electronics in our everyday life, monitoring solar activity and space weather extremes has never been more important. Space weather doesn’t physically impact humans on the ground, but it can affect the sensitive electronics on our satellites, as well as our power grids and communications and navigation systems.
Radiation can be dangerous for our astronauts too — especially those working outside the International Space Station and for future explorers to the Moon. This morning on First News, we talked to NASA scientist Alex Young to learn more about solar flares and the impacts they have on earth as we start a new solar cycle.
For more information on space weather and solar cycles, visit www.spaceweather.gov.