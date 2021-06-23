MINDEN, La. - There's nothing like great promotion to successfully market your product. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on Impressions Advertising Specialties.
Billed as your one stop shop for all your promotional needs, Impressions Advertising Specialties is a promotional product business that specializes in promoting your company's products, ideas, services and corporate image. Our products can be used individually or combined with other advertising mediums such as magazine and newspaper ads as well as radio and television commercials.
Call them today at (318) 377-8413 or visit them at 128 Frontage Road in Minden, La.