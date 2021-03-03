SHREVEPORT, La. - United Tile has been around since WWII but they have a new home in Shreveport/Bossier.
Rick Rowe went back in time to highlight the history of the company.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Wednesday the pool stage was 177.8 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Wednesday was 177.8 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to 184.0 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue on Red Chute Bayou and Bayou Bodcau below the lake to continue through at least late March. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Wednesday was 21.1 feet. * Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...Expect considerable flooding of several hundred acres downstream to where Bayou Dorcheat widens into Lake Bistineau west of Sibley. All boat ramps flooded, public and private flooded. Secure boats and docks for high water for several days. For reference, the great flood of March of 2016 reached 26 feet at Dixie Inn, Louisiana. &&
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CST Wednesday the pool stage was 143.0 feet. * Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Wednesday was 143.0 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 144.5 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 144.0 feet, Most camps across the lake begin to flood. Some homes will also face flooding especially homes that are not stilted. Preparations for flooding should be rushed to completion. &&
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.