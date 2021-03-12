SHREVEPORT, La. - Earlier this month Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards moved the state into Phase 3 of reopening.
Under Edwards' new rules live music is now allowed indoors. In Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced no restrictions and ended the state's mask mandate. With the new rules KTBS 3 has decided to bring back ArkLaTex Sounds.
For his first ArkLaTex Sounds segment in nearly a year, Rick Rowe visited with Ohm Haus.
If you know a musician, singer or band that would like to be highlighted on First News, please email firstnews@ktbs.com with the subject line ArkLaTex Sounds.