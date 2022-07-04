SHREVEPORT, La.- Parents have until July 5 to sign their children up for the Caddo Sheriff's Youth Firearms Education Camp, reminded Sheriff Steve Prator.
The camp will be held July 11-13 at the Sheriff's Regional Training Academy. Boys and girls ages 10-13 may select any day during the week to join Caddo deputies on the firing range for supervised firearms safety education and .22 rifle target shooting.
Campers will also get to enjoy the water slide, dunk tank, and interact with members of the CPSO Special Response Team, Marine Unit, K-9 Unit, and Life Air Rescue.
Each camp session begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The camp is free and transportation is available if needed.
Applications for the Firearms Camp can be obtained on-line at www.caddosheriff.org or picked up at the following locations:
• YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, 3455 Knight Street, Shreveport, LA 71105
• Teeco Safety Inc., 1360 Grimmet Dr. Shreveport, LA 71107
• Red River Range, 8450 River Range Rd. Shreveport, LA 71106
• CPSO Substation, 8910 North Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107
• Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave. Shreveport, LA 71118
• CPSO South Substation, 9956 Mansfield Rd. Shreveport, LA 71118
• CPSO North Substation, 1411 LA-1, Oil City, LA 71061
Applications should be hand-delivered or mailed to the Training Academy at 15639 Highway One South, Shreveport, 71115 by Tuesday, July 5.