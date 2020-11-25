GREENWOOD, La. - Christmas in Roseland is celebrating its 37th year as a holiday family tradition in the Ark-La-Tex.
This year’s event is set for Nov. 27-Dec. 13 (every Friday to Sunday) and Dec. 17-23 nightly. Visitors can enjoy giant Christmas cards to the community, marshmallow roastings, live entertainment, and more lights than you can count at the 118-acre outdoor park at the American Rose Center.
Organizers have gone to great lengths to keep families safe this holiday season. Visitors can expect hand sanitizing stations throughout the park, six-foot markers along the walkways to encourage social distancing, thorough sanitizing of the Roseland Express train ride between every ride, and bathrooms cleaned numerous times each night.
This event is part of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, a partnership of eight festive cities celebrating the holidays in North Louisiana. For more information about the trail, visit www.holidaytrailoflights.com.