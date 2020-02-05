TAYLOR, La - The 2019-2020 deer season is in the books and it looks like it was a good year for Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, there were 63,912 deer harvested in the state through January 5, 2020, compared to 58,666 harvested during the same time period last season.
In north Louisiana, Bienville parish hunters harvested 2,307 this season and Claiborne parish hunters harvested 2,851. The official numbers will likely increase since this study was done prior to the conclusion of the season.
Gene Smith, owner of WildThang Custom Meats also saw a busy year by taking in just over 1,500 deer to process this season. Gene is also looking ahead to a busy crawfish season. When Gene isn't processing deer meat, he is selling crawfish. The outlook for this year calls for bigger crawfish and is already underway.