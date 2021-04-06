BENTON, La. - To enrich, educate, and inspire the community, that's the mission of Bossier Parish Libraries by providing unique and welcoming physical and virtual environments in which open thought, innovation, and the sharing of ideas are encouraged.
The library system looks to support the changing needs of the parish by being a safe and inviting haven for all, fostering education and literacy, encouraging personal growth, inspiring curiosity, and building connections that strengthen the community.
The library system has 7 branches across Bossier Parish.
