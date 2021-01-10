Weather Alert

...Accumulating snowfall will be possible across portions of the area this evening through Monday morning... .A strong winter storm will be moving into the four state area today and continue this evening and overnight, ending Monday morning. Rain and some mixed precipitation during the day today will transition to all snow or a wintry mix this evening and continue into early Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible across the entire area with the greatest amounts across portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&