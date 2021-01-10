SHREVEPORT, La. - Special thanks to the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department for hosting this morning's First Cup with First News Weekend.
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department is committed to providing quality facilities, recreational programs, and other leisure time activities for the enjoyment, health, and benefits of the residents of Caddo Parish. In carrying out this responsibility, the department provides clean, safe park facilities throughout the parish and a variety of of recreational programs to ensure a positive experience for all Caddo Parish citizens and visitors.
Fore more information on their Clean Parks Campaign, click here, or call 318-212-0220.