First Cup with First News: David Raines Community Health Centers

SHREVEPORT, La. - A big thank you to David Raines Community Health Centers for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday!
The doors of David Raines Community Health Centers opened in 1971 as the Cooper Road Medical Clinic, a satellite of Louisiana State University Medical Center (LSU). Medical care was provided for the underserved, low-income, and uninsured families.
In 1992, David Raines Community Health Centers was established as a federally qualified health center. Since its inception, David Raines Community Health Centers has provided quality and affordable primary care services while expanding access to services at six clinic locations in five cities throughout northwest Louisiana, five school-based health centers in Caddo Parish, and a corporate headquarters in Shreveport.