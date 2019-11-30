SHREVEPORT, La. - A very big thank you to Mudbug Madness and Le Marche de Noel for hosting this morning's First Cup with First News.
Mudbug Madness works to make downtown Shreveport a better place to live, work and play.
A few of the important city center initiatives supported by Mudbug Madness include:
· Increasing Tourism – Works with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau to bring tourists downtown by producing festivals and events and by decorating downtown for the holidays.
· Partnership – Works with the city of Shreveport to complete its vision of a fully-decorated riverfront.
· Maintenance – Working to improve Festival Plaza by painting and lighting Festival Tower so that it becomes a beacon for the east side of downtown.
· Sharing – Mudbug Madness provides marketing funds for start-up events through its grant program.
Inspired by the German Christkindle Markets in Europe, Le Marche De Noel brings European Christmas Markets to Shreveport with Louisiana flare!
Le Marche de Noel is Shreveport’s first open air Christmas Market taking place along the banks of the Red River.
Select craftsman will present high quality, self-designed and self-made objects in a unique shopping experience offering all the bustling atmosphere of a European Market.
In addition to the marketplace, daily entertainment will help create the festive holiday atmosphere!
The market boasts nice, hand-made goods for purchase, but it is the charming, quaint atmospheric feeling that makes the market certainly worth a visit!