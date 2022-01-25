Ochsner LSU Health Viking Drive is a new multispecialty center located near the intersection of Viking Drive and Swan Lake Road in north Bossier.
Whatever you need, primary care for yourself and family, or specialty care for orthopedics, sports medicine, neurosurgery consult and post-op care, rehab services, lab and x-ray and MRI imaging services, we are dedicated to providing the top level care you need in our new 25,000 square foot facility. Call 318-626-0593 to schedule an appointment or drop by 4481 Viking Drive in Bossier City.