SHREVEPORT, La. - The days of waiting at a tire shop are over thanks to Peak Off Road Truck and Mobile Tire. Thanks to Dave Bowman and the rest of his team for hosting First Cup with First News Tuesday.
Peak Mobile Tire was created during the pandemic to offer people a safe, convenient way to order tires online and have them delivered and installed where you are.
Peak has a custom van fully equipped with gear to mount and balance your tires. Those wanting to shop for tires or search the services click here.
Peak specializes in custom truck accessories, lift kits, tires and wheels. For those who want to shop in-store for tires or other vehicle needs Peak has a store at 1801 Market Street in Shreveport.