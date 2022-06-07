JACKSONVILLE, Texas - Jacksonville, Texas Chamber of Commerce 38th Annual Tomato Fest is happening Saturday, June 11 in downtown Jacksonville on Commerce Street.
Activities are slated beginning June 4 – 11 with a Fishing Tournament, Tomato Fest Pageant, Community Wide Church Singing, Dodgeball Challenge, Tomato Fest Diced, Farm to Table, Golf Tournament, Pre-party downtown and the BIG DAY is Saturday, June 11.
Over 200 vendors, the best tastin’ tomatoes in the world at the farmer’s market, Salsa Contest, Tomato Eating Contest, Car Show, Tomato Peeling Contest, Best Home Grown Tomato Contest, $500 Got Talent Contest, $325 Youth Contest, Soccer/Tennis Tournaments, Museum, Entertainment, health screening and that evening a Street Dance at Chili’s.