BOSSIER CITY, La. - Welcome to Bailey's Fine Jewelers, a store with history, integrity, and the most unique jewelry in or around the Bossier City area. No matter what the occasion, the experts at Bailey's can guarantee that our products are unlike anything you've seen before, and our friendly and knowledgeable staff can help with selection, customization, and sizing. Whether it's an anniversary, engagement, or "just because," our fine jewelry is sure to please your loved ones. Browse our online store or come into our Bossier City location and ask one of our expert sales associates to help you find your perfect piece today.
At Bailey's, we pride ourselves on being trustworthy and dependable, two characteristics that are essential when it comes to jewelry repair. From watch repairs to family heirloom restoration, Bailey's Fine Jewelry provides the peace of mind you need and the quality service that you want. Come visit our store to see what we mean.
A successful business partnership was initiated in 1993 opening their first store in South Park Mall. Shortly thereafter in 1995 a second store in Pierre Bossier Mall was opened. 2001 brought a store location on Youree Drive. It was 2003 when Gary and Paul opened the current location in the Emerald Plaza, Bossier City. A competent staff with a combined resume of experience of 177 years maintains Bailey's Jewelers as a forerunner in the industry. Gary Bailey designs, fabricates, and repairs jewelry. Paul Little manages, sales, and orders new product lines.