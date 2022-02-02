BOSSIER CITY, La. - The All New Bayou Outdoor Powersports Season Kickoff 2022 Boat Show is this Friday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb 5 at Bayou Outdoor Powersports.
Free admission and free parking. See the boats you’ve trusted for years including Ranger, Triton, Excel, Bennington, Malibu and Axis.
Buy your new boat and get it serviced by our new service experts.
Text the word BAYOU to 22452 for a chance to win a weekly $25 gift card.
Find more info at bayououtdoorpowersports.com.