SHREVEPORT, La. - The Better Business Bureau was brought to Shreveport in 1947, making this year our 75th Anniversary. Our BBB services 28 parishes in Louisiana, Miller County, Arkansas, and Bowie and Cass counties in Texas.
The purpose of the BBB is to instill integrity in the business community. In doing so, we work very hard to reconcile complaints. We receive approximately 180 complaints per month against businesses. Our goal is not to crucify businesses, but to help consumers and the company negotiate the complaint.
We rate all businesses from an A+ to F depending on many factors. We have approximately 30,000 inquiries through our local office wanting to know the
integrity of companies.
You can also go to our website at BBB.org and "Get-A-Quote," request a consultation, make a reservation, find a table, book an appointment or start an order.
We have approximately 2,000 businesses that are accredited in our service area.