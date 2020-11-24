MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - A big thanks to Mount Pleasant, Texas for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday. Known as a hub of Northeast Texas, Mount Pleasant, has grown and prospered over the past 100 years. As the county seat of Titus County, the city boasts s a prime location right off I-30 and the State Highway 271 Loop.
The historical Downtown District, which holds the distinction of being both a National and Texas Main Street City, is Christmas Central as the area celebrates Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas with over 1 million new Christmas lights, horse-drawn carriage rides and wonderful shopping and dining.