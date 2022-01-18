JEFFERSON, Texas - Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park is 6 miles north of Jefferson, Texas. It's a drive-thru safari with over 50 different types of animals both native to the area and exotic.
Take a tour on over 3 miles of all-weather roads and cover over 125 acres of beautiful East Texas scenery consisting of pastures, creek bottoms, hardwoods, rolling hills and the heart of East Texas pine plantation.
You will even see the picturesque view from one of the highest point in Marion County. All of this is done from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.
Enjoy feeding and viewing our native and exotic animals in their natural environment.
You can enjoy our animals year round through the various stages of antler development on our males to baby season on our females.
Come take a drive on the wild side.