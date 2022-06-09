SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to Caddo Community Action Agency Head Start/Early Head Start for hosting First Cup with First News this morning.
Head Start programs prepare our most vulnerable young children to succeed in school and in life beyond school.
Caddo Head Start delivers services to children and families in core areas of learning, health, and family well-being while engaging parents as partners every step of the way.
For information on enrolling your child call them at (318) 868-6360 or visit their website at caddocaa.org