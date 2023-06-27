SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Commission (CPC) Head Start / Early Head Start (EHS) Program would like to thank KTBS for the opportunity to share information about our program and services.
Head Start is a federally funded program that serves children from low-income families and children with disabilities. Our program grantee is the Caddo Parish Commission. We serve children and families throughout Caddo Parish. We have 11 Head Start Centers serving children ages three to five and 2 Early Head Start centers serving ages zero to three. We are funded for 1,564 Head Start slots, 80 EHS slots and 4 pregnant mom slots.
One of many services that we provide is bus transportation for families that may not have means to transport their children to school. We are currently taking enrollment applications for the upcoming school year that will start on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Please visit our website www.caddocaa.org to learn more about Caddo Community Action Agency, Inc. and the other programs we offer alongside our Head Start program.