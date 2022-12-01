2022 Christmas in Roseland
WHAT: 39th Annual Christmas in Roseland presented by Garrisons Home & Garden Showplace, www.christmasinroseland.org, Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.LouisianaTravel.com.
We are proud to be a part of the Holiday Trail of Lights! www.holidaytrailoflights.com, Holidays on the Red, www.holidaysonthered.com and to partner with the State of Louisiana Office of Tourism, www.louisianatravel.com.
Please note that Christmas in Roseland is a walking event only and no carts are available. Christmas in Roseland is a fundraiser for the American Rose Center.
WHEN: FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY NIGHTS: November 25 - December 18, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Last car admitted at 9:30 p.m. ENCORE NIGHTS will be every evening December 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 5:30-10 PM. (Nov. 25/26/27; Dec. 2/3/4; Dec. 9/10/11; Dec. 16/17/18; Dec. 19/20/21/22/23)
WHERE: The American Rose Center, just off I-20, Exit 5 • 8877 Jefferson Paige Road, Shreveport, LA 71119
SPECIAL EVENTS:
• Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 2, 3, 4 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. ROSELAND CHRISTMAS MARKET A shopping marketplace at your favorite Christmas destination featuring local vendors, artists and crafters.
• Sunday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. - PRINCESSES IN THE GARDENS The princesses of Never Ending Stories, LLC will be in our Administration building visiting with guests.
• Sunday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. - ANGEL OF HOPE CANDLELIGHT VIGIL
• Friday, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m. - FRIDAY FLASHING LIGHTS Come out and meet police and firemen and check out their vehicles.
• Friday, Dec. 9 - FIRST RESPONDERS & MEDICAL FIELD APPRECIATION NIGHT All first responders and medical field workers will get $5 off a carload admission into the gardens with their work ID.
• Sunday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m. - PRINCESSES IN THE GARDENS The princesses of Never Ending Stories, LLC will be in our Administration building visiting with guests.
• Sunday, Dec. 11 - ACTIVE MILITARY & VETERAN APPRECIATION NIGHT All active duty and veterans will receive $5 off a carload admission into the gardens with their ID.
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m. - PRINCESSES IN THE GARDENS The princesses of Never Ending Stories, LLC will be in our Administration building visiting with guests.
• Sunday, Dec. 18 - POSTAL WORKERS & DELIVERY DRIVER APPRECIATION NIGHT All USPS and delivery drivers will receive $5 off a carload admission into the gardens with their ID.
• Friday, Dec. 23, 7 & 8 p.m. - CANDLELIGHT SING-A-LONG We will close our season with a candlelight sing-a-long of all your Christmas favorites with Sarah Bissell.
• Friday, Dec 23, 8:30 p.m. - LIGHT UP THE GARDENS: FINALE FIREWORKS
• Every Night - MARSHMALLOW STATION Purchase a ticket for $2 each and roast a jumbo marshmallow in our marshmallow roasting station. S'mores kits available again this year for $4 (marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate bar)!
NEW LIGHTING
Thanks to a grant from the State of Louisiana we are adding $100,000 worth of new lights and lighted displays to Christmas in Roseland!
• Matthews Landscaping has decorated our beautiful Hardtner Chapel.
ADMISSION
• $10 per person or $30 per carload. Ages 2 and younger are free. You may purchase your tickets online at www.christmasinroseland.org or www.outhousetickets.com. You may still purchase tickets at the gate with cash or card.
• GROUP RATES: $125 per minibus (Up to 25 people); $250 per charter bus (26+ people); Please call Kim at 318-938-5402 to make a group reservation.
• Discount coupons are available at the following locations: Garrison's Home and Garden Showplace, Chick-Fil-A on Youree Drive, Town of Greenwood, Raising Cane's on Pines Road and Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor Center.
ENTERTAINMENT: WE ARE SEEKING PERFORMERS to showcase their talent during Christmas in Roseland. Thirty-minute and one hour entertainment slots are available to soloists, musical groups, choirs, dance groups, recitals, etc. Performers may sign up on our website, www.christmasinroseland.org or contact Neal Stapleton at 318-938-5402 or neal@rose.org.
PHOTOS WITH SANTA Santa is in the gardens every night from 6-9 p.m. Photos are $10 each. No personal photography allowed. Santa is located in the Klima Rose Hall Gift Shop. Tickets may be purchased in either Gift Shop.
ROSELAND EXPRESS TRAIN Roseland Express tickets are $5 per ride. Tickets may be purchased in either Gift Shop.
CHRISTMAS CARDS TO THE COMMUNITY ART CONTEST The Christmas Cards to the Community program was established 29 years ago to create a unique art opportunity to highlight the talents of local students. Since that time, this program has become a cornerstone of our event. Every year, thousands of visitors enjoy the creative and beautiful artwork shown by our area school children. Prizes are awarded to the top three designs in elementary, middle and high school divisions. Winners will be announced on Friday, Nov. 18. Photos will be available at christmasinroseland.org
VOLUNTEERS There are many opportunities for service organizations to help us with Christmas in Roseland. Volunteers may sign up on our website, www.christmasinroseland.org or contact Neal Stapleton at 318-938-5402 or neal@rose.org.
SPONSORS Special thanks to all of our sponsors who help us have this wonderful community event!
Title Sponsor: Garrison's Home & Garden Showplace; Sponsored by the Louisiana Office of Tourism;
Sponsors: Barksdale Federal Credit Union; Blue Cross/Blue Shield of LA; Brookshire Grocery Co; Down Home Meats; Matthews, Beaty & Company, CPAs LLC; Raising Cane's.
Light Sponsors: Anonymous, Debra Bagley, Ann H. Davis, Lori Emery, Caroline Fredette, Claude & Pam Graves, Jim & Anne Herin, Steve & Susie Jones, Connie Reeve, San Diego Rose Society, Richard Sepulvado, Gregg & Diane Sommers, Debra Mae White Stephens, Cathy & Pat Thiel, Elena Williams, Rose Society of Saddleback Mountain; South Metro Rose Society; Pacific Southwest District.
Media Partners: Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau, Townsquare Media.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Neal Stapleton at 318-938-5402 or neal@rose.org