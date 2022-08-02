CHRISTUS / Highland Clinic Sports Medicine provides comprehensive outpatient therapy services directed toward our patients developing and reaching optional levels of everyday function. Working as your health care partner, we can successfully help you in reaching your fullest potential whether you are recovering from an injury (sports, back injury, or work-related injury), a stroke, cancer or learning to cope with a physical ailment. Our team of dedicated professionals also teaches you home therapy techniques so you can continue your rehabilitation while at home.
We provide outpatient therapy services including:
- Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Rehabilitation
- Sport-specific training
- Functional Dry Needling
- Occupational Work-related injury
- Kids Clinic
- Women’s Specialty Therapy
- Outpatient Neurology
- Hand Therapy