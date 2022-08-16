SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic for hosting First Cup with First News Tuesday morning. Give them a call at 318-681-1630 to schedule an appointment.
CHRISTUS Health, a Catholic health ministry, will be a leader, a partner and an advocate in the creation of innovative health and wellness solutions that improve the lives of individuals and communities so that all may experience God’s healing presence and love.
Our Mission
To extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.
What is in a name?
The origin of our name derives from the Latin word for “Christ.” In the Christian faith, it is believed that Jesus Christ is the Incarnate Word, which means the Word of God made flesh. The spirit of CHRISTUS Health is born out of this belief. Just as the Father manifested his love for us by sending us his Word in the flesh, we strive to do the same in fulfilling our mission: to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.
Our Vision for CHRISTUS Health
CHRISTUS Health, past and present, has always been a leader, a partner and an advocate in the creation of innovative health and wellness solutions that improve the lives of individuals and communities.
The world we live in is rapidly changing. Day in and day out as we go about living our lives it can be so easy to lose sight of fundamental issues that heavily impact our society. We are still fighting to rid the world of poverty and income inequality, caring for illness and chronic disease, and a myriad of challenges that threaten the welfare of women, children, the elderly and the underserved. There is so much work to be done which is why the history of our organization and the efforts of our sponsoring congregations is as relevant and important today as it ever was.
Our Values
With every life we impact, our ultimate goal is to utilize our values to provide the best care possible.
Dignity: Respect for the worth of every person, recognition and commitment to the value of diverse individuals and perspectives, and special concern for the poor and underserved.
Integrity: Honesty, justice, and consistency in all relationships.
Excellence: High standards of service and performance.
Stewardship: Wise and just use of talents and resources in a collaborative manner.
Compassion: Service in a spirit of empathy, love and concern.