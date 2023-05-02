SHREVEPORT, La. - Give For Good is North Louisiana's largest community giving event. It is an online giving challenge that engages the entire community in raising unrestricted dollars for area nonprofit organizations.
Community Foundation of North Louisiana hosts Give For Good as part of its mission to increase local philanthropy and enhance the quality of life in North Louisiana. This unique day of giving supports a wide variety of charitable causes that enhance the region. From programs providing basic needs assistance and services for victims of abuse, to animal organizations, healthcare, education, and the arts, these organizations touch the lives of every member of the North Louisiana community.
Simply visit giveforgoodnla.org, search for your favorite causes, and add as many organizations to your cart as you like. Check out in one easy step and receive an immediate receipt for your entire contribution. All gifts are 100% tax deductible, and the minimum gift is $10.