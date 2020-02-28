SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to Custom Interior & Exterior of Louisiana for hosting First Cup with First News on Friday.
In 2005, Maxie Rambin started Louisiana Building Products where she has been serving contractors in the ArkLaTex for 15 years with exterior building products such as windows, vinyl siding, interior and exterior doors.
Then she decided in July 2019 to start servicing the interior needs of her customers. She developed Custom Interior & Exterior of Louisiana. Now they sell flooring, cabinets, back splashes and more. They have it all.
Visit them at 2225 Woodward Ave. in Shreveport or give them at a call at (318) 219-3510.