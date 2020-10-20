BOSSIER CITY, La. - KTBS 3 First News was honored to have DavTac Custom Arms & Ammo host First Cup with First News on Tuesday.
DavTac Custom Arms & Ammo was established in 2014 to provide high-quality firearms, supplies and custom weapons to shooting and hunting enthusiasts in Bossier City, La. Their goal is to be the place where you can meet all your firearm-related needs under one roof. DavTac is your one-stop-shop for everything firearms. If you're looking for guns and ammo, accessories or parts, interested in having a custom rifle built specifically for you or are getting in gear for hunting season, DavTac Custom Arms & Ammo in Bossier City, La. can take care of you.
Davtac is also the proud sponsor of Rick Rowe's Spirit of the Game.