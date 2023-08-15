SHREVEPORT, La. - Always know that when Jesus is in it, you can win it. EDGWARD is a product that was birthed to help me understand that self-care is important in all things that you do. When you can admit to yourself that you are not perfect, God can do perfect things through you if you allow him. You can become more resilient and better equipped to manage stress. You can have any beard butter in the world, but it won't be EDGWARD, with that alluring smell. EDGWARD is a product that God placed in my heart to share with the world, and I am excited to bring it to market. If I could offer one piece of advice when going through your trials, tribulations, and tests, I suggest that YOU TRUST GOD. There is PURPOSE IN YOUR PAIN - and this is the story of EDGWARD!