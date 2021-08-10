BOSSIER CITY, La. - Thanks to Fabric Boutique for hosting First Cup with First News Tuesday morning.
Fabric Boutique is celebrating 49 years of serving the ArkLaTex in the sewing business. We are your authorized Bernina dealer for quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software.
We provide personalized service and one-on-one education for all machines. We have a Bernina authorized repairman and tech in store. We also offer premium fabrics and sewing supplies.
Interested in sewing and quilting classes? We have them! Fabric Boutique is a Kimberbell dealer, AccuQuilt cutting systems dealer and offer block of the month programs.
Please visit us and let us help you choose the right machine for you! We're located at 1701 Old Minden Road in Bossier City, Louisiana. Give us a call at (318) 742-0047.