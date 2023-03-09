SHREVEPORT, La. - Gemco Building Systems is a local family owned and operated company that has been in business for over 28 years. We manufacture all our structures in North Shreveport. We sell portable storage buildings, greenhouses, playhouses, tiny homes, shell buildings to be finished out for camp houses, guest houses, and mother-in-law suites. We have all your covering needs from car, boat, RV covers to shops/garages, horse barns, even shell steel buildings to be finished out and turned into a home. We do porches, decks, anbd patio covers. Gemco is offering $1,000 off any tiny home orders during the month of March if you mention that you saw us on First News/Channel 3.