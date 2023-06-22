TEXARKANA, Texas - Genuine RV & Power Sports is opening its 3rd location. Now in Texarkana, Texas you can shop the best brands for RVs and the best prices nationwide.
Join us for the Grand Opening on Saturday, June 24. Bring the family for food, fun, and great shopping options. At Genuine RV & Power Sports, you'll never get high pressure sales and always get the best prices nationwide.
With parts and services on location we're here for you after the sale too.
Genuine RV & Power Sports is at 5445 N. Park Road in Texarkana, Texas.