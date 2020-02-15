SHREVEPORT, La. - A BIG thanks to the Girls Scouts of Louisiana - Pines to the Gulf for hosting First Cup with First News Saturday morning.
Every Girl Scout cookie purchase is an investment in the future business leaders of tomorrow. This year, girls have two new ways to celebrate – a brand new cookie called Lemon-Ups, and new packaging for all their regular slate of cookie varieties.
The money from every cookie purchase also stays LOCAL to help power the incredible experiences and leadership opportunities for girls right here in our community. Cookies will be available at cookie booths around the community beginning February 21.
Find cookies near you by visiting gslpg.org or downloading the Cookie Finder app and entering your zip code to pull up cookie booths near you!