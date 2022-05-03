SHREVEPORT, La. - Give For Good is North Louisiana's largest giving event!
Since 2014, this event, powered by the Community Foundation, has raised over $14 million in unrestricted funds for local nonprofit organizations.
Donating at giveforgoodnla.org is as easy as online shopping.
Simply choose the causes you care about most, add them to your cart, and check out in one easy step.
Whether you give $10 or $10,000, you have a hand in transforming our community.
On May 3rd, we invite everyone to be a philanthropist.