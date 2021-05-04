SHREVEPORT, La. - Today is the day the Community Foundation of North Louisiana has been waiting for. It's Give for Good Day.
Give for Good is an annual online day of giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming our community.
A big thanks to the Community Foundation for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday.
We wish all of the non-profits in our area great success in this awesome fundraising event.