SHREVEPORT, La - If you're looking for fishing, hunting, or pleasure boats, we are your ONE STOP BOAT SHOP.
H&W Marine has the largest inventory of Skeeter Boats, G3 Boats and Crestliner Aluminum Boats for all your fishing needs. They carry top quality Pro Drive Hunting Boats and Pro Drive Mud Motors and we are experts when comes to Duck Hunting.
For the pleasure boaters, they have your Crownline, Yamaha Sport Boats, Sea-Doo jet boats plus G3 SunCatcher Pontoon Boats. They also carry a large selection of Yamaha and Sea-Doo PWC.
Since their passion for the water is equally matched by their passion for the dirt, they also are proud to carry Can-Am® 4-wheelers. They not only lead the pack in sales, they also have award winning service and parts at each location.
H&W Marine is the largest dealer network in the Ark-La-Tex area - serving East Texas and Louisiana. They have 5 locations that offer a variety of products from Boats and Jet skis to 4-wheelers, MUVs and Motorcycle.
They have been in business for over 25 years, and are family owned and operated by the Hughes Family. Their philosophy is simple: to exceed your expectations!
When you purchase from them, you can be assured that you are not only getting the best products in the industry, you will also receive the best service after the sell.
They pride themselves in the fact that our customers come to us time and time again for all of their recreational product needs. They want you as a customer for life!
Stop by one of their locations today, and let us show you why they are #1!