SHREVEPORT, La. - Thanks to Holy Angels for hosting First Cup with First News Tuesday morning. It's going to be a big weekend at the facility as the annual Run with the Angels kicks off. The 21st Annual David Rice Memorial Angel Run & Walk is Saturday, April 23 at 10450 Ellerbe Road in Shreveport.
In person or virtual, you can run, walk, sponsor, cheer and celebrate. Supporting this wonderful event helps to further our mission to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality, independence and work.
RACE DAY
- Registration: 7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. at Holy Angels
- Shotgun Start: 8:00 a.m.
- After Party: Until 11:30 a.m.
- Parking will be available on the Holy Angels campus with overflow parking and shuttle from Ellerbe Road Baptist Church.