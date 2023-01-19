BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Homebuilders Association of Northwest Louisiana is hosting its annual Home Products Show. Come out to the Bossier Civic Center Jan. 20-22 and there will be everything you need to build, remodel, redecorate, and repair your home.
- Home Products Show sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Northwest Louisiana located at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road open Friday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday noon - 4 p.m.
- Admission is $7, Military ID is $5, children 10 and under are free.
- Over 50 vendors with every product and service you need to build, remodel, repair or decorate your home.
- Enter to win a drawing for $1,000 to spend with any vendor in the show
- Adoptable puppies and dogs from the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana will be visiting Saturday noon - 4 p.m.