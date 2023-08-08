First Cup with First News: Hope Watermelon Festival

HOPE, Ark. - It's that time of year again, time for "A Seed Spitting Good Time" in Hope, Arkansas.
The Hope Watermelon Festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment and other family-oriented activities.
Local civic clubs hold dinners featuring such down-home fare as locally grown smoked chicken and golden fried catfish.
What else can you do at the festival? You can participate in a 5k race, participate in Watermelon Olympics, enter the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest, browse the car show, and have a blast in the Kidz Zone.