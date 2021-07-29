BOSSIER CITY, La. - Hummer and Son Honey was started by the late Stanley F. Hummer and son, William S. Hummer, as a 4-H project in 1985.
Hummer and Son harvests honey twice each year. The spring harvest lasts from the middle of March through mid-June, producing honey from clover, willow, and harry vetch wildflowers.
Louisiana bee colonies produce an average of 115 pounds of honey each. Hummer and Son currently maintains approximately 500 colonies in Caddo, Bossier and Red River parishes.
