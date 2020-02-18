SHREVEPORT, La. - Johnny's Catfish and Seafood was founded in 2002. Years later, the Covington family purchased the restaurant. Even though ownership changed hands, we've continued to create delicious, filling dishes.
Our Southern dishes are created using the best ingredients available. We make everything from scratch every day.
Our main dining room can seat 150 people. We also have a private area that can seat up to 80 people. If you rent out the private room, we can create a menu that's perfect for your party.
Nothing is pre-made in our restaurant. Visit Johnny's Catfish and Seafood in Shreveport, LA for lunch or dinner.