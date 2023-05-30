SHREVEPORT, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour, Le Tour des Jardins on June 3 and 4, 2023.
This year’s garden tour will take you through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier. Tour hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 3, and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 4.
Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank, by calling the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com. Tickets may also be purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.