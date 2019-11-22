SHREVEPORT, La. - Don’t miss out! Les Boutiques de Noel is this going on right now, through Saturday.
Kick off the holiday shopping season at their NEW LOCATION – the Shreveport Convention Center.
Shop over 60 vendors from all over the southern region and get something for everyone on your shopping list.
Tickets are $10 for a one-day pass, $20 for a three-day pass, $5 for a one-day military or senior pass, and children under 12 are free.
Buy tickets at the door or click here to purchase them in advance.