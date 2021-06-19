SHREVEPORT, La. - Rho Omega and Friends presents the 34th annual Let The Good Times Roll Festival held on Juneteenth weekend celebrating the culture, music, art, fashion, and unity of the African American community.
After taking a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival returns for this weekend at Festival Plaza, or 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport.
Festival hours on Saturday are 8 a.m. to midnight and 4 p.m. to midnight on Sunday. General admission is $15 and VIP seating will cost $60.