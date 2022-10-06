BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!
You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play on the green! Shopping is a must at our retail stores, The Hive, the cutest kids' store! Harper & Grey, a wonderful collection of gifts and apparel, Logan Reed Spa, and Hey Sugar, a must for all!
A food truck park surrounding The Green completes this awesome space!
Local 259 is at 42 Lucian Sorrel Rd. in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.