RUSTON, La. - Thanks to the Louisiana Peach Festival for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday.
The Louisiana Peach Festival is a long-standing Ruston tradition dating back to 1951. The festival was created by area peach farmers as a way to promote their industry and the delicious peaches they produced throughout Louisiana and surrounding states.
Over the years, the Peach Festival has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to Lincoln Parish and pumped millions back into the local economy.
The festival has seen many changes over its 70 years, but through it all, the event has continued to be a source of excitement and pride in the community.
In 2021, the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Ruston took over coordination of the event with the goal of continuing the event's legacy as a celebration of Ruston's local talent and delicious peaches.
We hope you will join us for this homegrown music + arts festival on June 5, 2021 in Downtown Ruston!