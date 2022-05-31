SHREVEPORT, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour, Le Tour des Jardins on June 4 and 5, 2022. This year’s garden tour will take you through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier.
Tour hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, plus 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5.
Advance tickets: are $10 at any Citizens National Bank $15 day of or by calling the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com.
Tickets may also be purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.
FEATURED GARDENS
Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour:
Stan and Boots Swen Garden - This Green Acres Place, Bossier City garden has wonderful yard art that tells a story of the garden owners’ travels. The fairy gardens can be enjoyed from multiple seating areas that offer whimsical accessories and lots of color. The gardens contain many unusual plants, and is a true delight, from the Princess Diana Clematis to the Peggy Martin roses, cassia vine, coral bean, Japanese quince and crinums. With a gazebo and covered patio, this garden is a must-see.
Judy Donaldson Garden - Located in Plantation Trace, Bossier City. This home is situated on a corner lot, with wonderful beds everywhere. At the side of the house, there is an oak tree with resurrection fern, surrounded by roses, cannas, loropetalum, Japanese maples and much more. A wrought-iron gate leads to a retreat, complete with a gazebo and She-Shed. As you wander throughout the gardens you will find yard art, gaura, butterfly bush, kaleidoscope abelia, hydrangeas and much more.
Scott and Christina Cabell Garden - Located in Kings Pointe subdivision in Shreveport, beautifully manicured with a variety of annuals and perennials along with stablished evergreens. Once you enter the backyard, you have entered an oasis of Oakleaf hydrangea, roses, beebalm, echinacea, African iris, widow’s tears, crown of thorns and summer phlox. Don’t miss the night blooming cereus and so much more.
Charles Rascoe Garden - Another South Highlands charmer, with a sunny front garden filled with blueberries, daylilies, black-eyed Susan’s, irises, crepe myrtles, roses, and yarrow. This cottage garden has a large collection of irises which will definitely be worth the visit. Not to be missed is the Chinese dogwood. The backyard is a shade loving garden filled with hydrangeas, peonies, Japanese maple, and a lovely shaded area to sit.
A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in South Bossier city, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased at this location using credit/debit cards.
Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the community.
For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or www.nwlamg.weebly.com.